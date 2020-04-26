The Latest: Italy sets May 18 return for soccer training

by: The Associated Press

An Italian flag is hung outside a balcony along with some protective masks in Rome Thursday, April 23, 2020. The number of dead and new positives continues to plateau as Italy, the first western country to be hit by the coronavirus epidemic, in the seventh week of a nationwide lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18.

The move means that the Serie A soccer league could resume playing games in June.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

Twelve rounds remain in Serie A, plus four other games that were postponed from the 25th round. The Italian Cup was suspended after the first leg of the semifinals.

Conte also said that athletes in individual sports can resume training on May 4.

___

Premier League club Everton says it is “appalled” striker Moise Kean flouted the British coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions by partying at home with guests.

The Italian filmed himself breaching social distancing regulations and is set to face disciplinary action. The Daily Mirror newspaper says the video was posted to friends on social networking site Snapchat.

Everton says it was “appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis. The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.”

The northwest England club says it has been stressing to staff the importance of following government rules to help the National Health Service deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 20-year-old Kean has failed to impress in his debut season in England, scoring just once in 26 games for Everton.

The Premier League has been suspended since last month.

___

