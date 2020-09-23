The Latest: Judo federation cancels event in Japan

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The International Judo Federation has canceled an event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IJF had announced a return to international competition after a months-long pause with Grand Slam events in Budapest, Hungary, next month and in Japan in December. They were intended to be part of qualification for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The Budapest competition now needs to be confirmed within two weeks “pending on a decision from the Hungarian government.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

NDC SEPT 23

How we get those autumn colors

Class B Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Business Women

Tears Foundation

Surrey Volleyball

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/22

PD Investigation

CHi Gets UV Sterilizer

Tribal college grants

Bridge Money

Distance Learning

Winter coat drive

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22

Minot Commission on Aging keeps on going

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss