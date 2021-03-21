The Latest: Sister Jean’s pregame prayer inspires Ramblers

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Abilene Christian players celebrate after upsetting Texas 53-52 in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

___

12:35 p.m.

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt gave an inspirational pregame prayer to her Loyola Chicago team before the eighth-seeded Ramblers met top-seeded Illinois in Sunday’s second round.

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old chaplain to the team, said, “As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that.”

The Ramblers responded well. Loyola was up 33-24 at halftime of the Midwest Region game.

___

12:15 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 is underway with nine double-digit seeds still alive.

According to NCAA spokesman David Worlock, that matches the second-highest total of double-digit seeds ever to reach the round of 32.

Ten double-digit seeds advanced that far in 2016. There also were nine double-digit seeds in the round of 32 in 2001 and 2012.

The double-digit seeds still around include Maryland (No. 10 East), Rutgers (No. 10, Midwest), Syracuse (No. 11, Midwest), UCLA (No. 11, East), Oregon State (No. 12, Midwest), North Texas (No. 13, South), Ohio (No. 13, West), Abilene Christian (No. 14, East) and Oral Roberts (No. 15 South).

UCLA and Abilene Christian face off Monday, assuring that at least one double-digit seed will reach the Sweet 16.

This is the first time four teams seeded 13th or worse made it to the second round.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

The Junction

Movie Casting

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Ag Experiment

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Law Enforcement Vaccines

Runaways in ND

Unemployment in ND

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News