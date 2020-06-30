The Latest: Sevens rugby world series canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The rest of the rugby sevens world series has been canceled and New Zealand declared winners of the men’s and women’s titles.

The Hong Kong, Singapore, Langford, London and Paris legs were postponed but World Rugby canceled them after discussion with all of the host unions.

New Zealand was awarded the titles for leading the standings when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the series after six of the 10 men’s rounds and four of the five women’s rounds.

South Africa was second and Fiji third in the men’s series. Australia was second and Canada third in the women’s.

___

