The Latest: Some Serie A players set to resume practicing

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte leaves after addressing the Senate, in Rome, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Italy is in its eighth week of national lockdown to cope with COVID-19 emergency with some partial easing of restrictions on everyday life slated to take effect on Monday, with lifting of yet more limits set for later in coming weeks, on condition the rate of contagion doesn’t sharply start rising again. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Serie A soccer clubs are in limbo with several regions of Italy allowing players to begin practicing on an individual basis at training centers on Monday while the government has set a May 18 return to the practice field for teams.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is seeking clarification from the government’s techno-scientific coronavirus commission.

Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Sardinia have each given the go-ahead for teams in their regions to begin individual training. Those regions contain eight Serie A clubs: Bologna, Sassuolo, Spal, Parma, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Cagliari.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

The government announced a week ago that individual athletes can resume training on Monday May 4, while teams can restart May 18.

___

