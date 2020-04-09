Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

The Latest: Australia’s 2-test tour of Bangladesh postponed

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Australia’s two-test cricket tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first test was to start on June 11 in Chattogram. The second from June 19 in Dhaka.

Both were part of the world test championship. The final of that tournament is scheduled for next June. Trying to find a new slot for the tests will be a challenge.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says “the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honor our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.”

The Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the world championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak.

___

Southampton has become the first Premier League club to announce its players will defer some of their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League had wanted all squads to take a 30% pay cut but the move led to a standoff with the players’ union.

The league has been indefinitely suspended.

Southampton says players will defer part of their salaries in April, May and June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, his coaching staff and directors will also defer some pay over three months.

Southampton says it has “put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Spring Thaw Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Thaw Roads"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Easter Bunny Police Escort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Police Escort"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"

Lions Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club"

Keeping Seniors Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping Seniors Connected"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Girls Scouts Going Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Scouts Going Virtual"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge