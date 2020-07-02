The Latest: French Open to start selling tickets for fans

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, fans at Comerica Park watch a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles in Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing for the return of pro sports in Michigan as long as fans aren’t in attendance. The move Thursday, June 25, 2020, follows Major League Baseball’s decision this week to set a 60-game schedule to start July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The French Open will be held with fans when it starts in September.

The French Tennis Federation has written on Twitter that tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 16. The FFT did not give more information as to how many fans will be allowed at Roland Garros for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24. It then got postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic and then pushed back another week.

The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans.

West Indies cricket coach Phil Simmons has mixed with his squad again in Manchester after passing his latest test for the coronavirus.

Simmons returned from his father-in-law’s funeral last week and had been self-isolating in his hotel room at Old Trafford.

He had been watching the team’s intrasquad match from his balcony but was allowed to interact with his players after passing a third consecutive virus test.

The first test against England starts on Wednesday.

The cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament has led to a “berry” big boon for health care workers in London.

The All England Club says it will donate 200 portions of strawberries to workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic every day.

The club says more than 26,000 strawberries that would have been used for Wimbledon are being prepared by staff for delivery.

Wimbledon says it is a “small gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been The Championships Fortnight.”

Wimbledon was canceled this year for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic. The tournament had been scheduled to start on Monday.

The link between Wimbledon and strawberries is muddy but the main theory has to do with timing. Strawberry season in Britain just happens to coincide with the tennis tournament.

Cream is optional.

Novak Djokovic says he and his wife have now tested negative for the coronavirus.

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.

His media team says “Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade.”

The statement says both had no symptoms and that they were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive 10 days ago.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Swiss soccer club St. Gallen says a player tested positive for coronavirus after visiting family in Serbia.

The Swiss league leaders say they allowed Boris Babić to make the two-week trip while recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old forward tested positive upon his return. The club says he does not have symptoms and is in self-quarantine.

St. Gallen says Babić has not had contact with his teammates.

Attention on Serbia’s rising number of coronavirus cases followed Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players testing positive at a tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia last month.

