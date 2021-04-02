The Latest: Virus scraps Mets-Nationals opening series

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the novel coronavirus on sports around the world:

___

The Washington Nationals say their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

That includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park. Thursday night’s game already had been put off.

At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a “likely positive.”

The team’s statement announcing the series has been scrapped said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Medora Wildfire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

FF APR 2

flight restriction

NDC APRIL 2

Bismarck Girl's Soccer

Mandan Softball

HS Track & Field

Comm. Ambulance Gets Defibs

Act of Kindness at Edison

New HS Minot

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine Quarantine

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 4-1

American Rescue Plan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News