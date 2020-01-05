Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Titans get back CB Jackson for wild-card matchup with Pats

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back for their AFC wild-card matchup with the New England Patriots.

Jackson had missed the past four games after hurting a foot in a win Dec. 1 at Indianapolis.

It’s a boost for the Titans (9-7), who will be without cornerback Malcolm Butler after he broke his left wrist Nov. 3 in a loss to Carolina.

Tennessee also won’t have wide receiver Adam Humphries for a fifth straight game with an injured ankle. Receiver and returner Kalif Raymond, who missed the regular-season finale with a concussion, is also out. Safety and special teams ace Dane Cruikshank will play after being limited in practice this week with an illness.

The Patriots (12-4) won’t have cornerback Jason McCourty, who is sitting for the fifth time this season with a groin injury. He also missed the regular-season finale.

Others inactive for New England are: defensive lineman Byron Cowart, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham, tight end Ryan Izzo and running back Damien Harris.

Also out for the Titans are: receiver Cody Hollister, defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, and linebacker Reggie Gilbert.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 1-4-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-4-20"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 2"

Friday Night Frenzy Block 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy Block 1"

Dickinson HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Wrestling"

Washburn HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS"

Boys HS BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS BBall"

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Jeni Walsh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeni Walsh"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge