Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Hillcrest Prep’s Makur Maker (20) controls the ball against Sunrise Christian Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Highly touted prospect Maker picked Howard University over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking such things in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11 center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Highly touted prospect Makur Maker verbally committed to Howard University on Friday, picking the Bison over college basketball powerhouses UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball.

Maker, ranked No. 16 by ESPN, announced Friday on Twitter he was committing to Howard and coach Kenneth Blakeney. He hopes his decision opens the door for other prospects to go the HBCU route.

“I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow,” Maker said. “I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey.”

It goes beyond Williams. Online oddsmaker Bovada on Friday set HBCUs among the favorites to land Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Maker was born in Kenya and grew up in Australia before his family moved to North America. He has since played basketball in California and Ontario.

The 19-year-old thanked coaches at Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis for considering him and said, “It was a tough choice.”

Howard is a school of 10,000 located in Northwest Washington, D.C., and in men’s basketball is a member of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference made up of HBCUs. The Bison went 4-29 last season, Blakeney’s first as coach.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Summer Theatre on FB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theatre on FB"

LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss