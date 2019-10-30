Trump to attend UFC fight Saturday in New York City

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, John Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows

President Donald Trump, third from right, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, second from left, and Republican lawmakers, reacts as the stadium boos when he is shown on the jumbo screen during a Salute to the Military during Game 5 of a baseball World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also Pictured are Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, center, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’ll be two very different championship sporting events in one week for President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to attend a mixed martial arts fight Saturday night in New York City, a few days after he was booed loudly at a World Series game.

Trump plans to be in the crowd for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden. The event will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Trump is friendly with UFC President Dana White.

Trump was loudly jeered while attending the baseball game last Sunday in Washington.

The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

