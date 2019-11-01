Trump to host World Series champion Nationals at White House

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, third from left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also pictured are Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., second from left, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories on the road.

Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.

But his smile froze and then faded as the boos continued and some in the crowd launched into a brief chant of “Lock him up,” a version of the phrase chanted against Hillary Clinton at dozens of Trump rallies during the 2016 campaign.

The Washington Post reported that relief pitcher Sean Doolittle confirmed he does not plan to participate in the White House visit .

Doolittle and his wife, Eireann Dolan, have worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans, as well as supporting gay rights. He has not specifically spoken out against Trump.

This story has been updated to correct 2nd paragraph to Nationals as first World Series winner with all four victories on the road.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

