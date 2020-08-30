Tucker, Schroder ejected from Rockets-Thunder playoff game

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker, center, his held back by Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams, right, as he confronts Dennis Schroder (17) after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both players were ejected. Both Schroder and Tucker were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder were ejected from Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night after a tussle following a hard pick that sent them both to the floor.

Midway through the third quarter with Houston leading 67-49, Tucker set a pick on Schroder, who swung his right arm between Tucker’s legs, hitting him in the groin. When the two players stood back up, Tucker approached Schroder and head-butted him from behind.

After checking the video, referee James Capers called a flagrant 2 foul on Schroder and ejected him. Tucker was given a technical foul with an ejection.

Schroder was leading the Thunder with 19 points. Tucker had five points and six rebounds.

The best-of-seven series was tied 2-2.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High school football

High school volleyball

OneFargo March

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

WDA Soccer

WDA Swimming

Organ Donations

Appreciation for local heroes

End of Summer Bash

Kitty City Tours

New location for driver's license office

Watford City mural

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-29-20

Class AAA & 9-Man Football

Class AA & Class A Football

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss