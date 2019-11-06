Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

UConn to play exhibition against US national team on Jan. 27

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Connecticut’s Megan Walker, left, gestures to her team as associate head coach Chris Dailey, center, and head coach Geno Auriemma, right, look on during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Jefferson, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team has announced it will play an exhibition in January against the U.S. women’s national team.

Coach Geno Auriemma says it’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. The U.S. team is playing various exhibitions against college teams ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The game on Jan. 27 will be held at the XL Center in Hartford. Auriemma was the U.S. national coach when the teams won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

It’s the third exhibition between a U.S. national team and the Huskies. The national team won in 1995 and 2007.

The fifth-ranked Huskies open the regular season on Sunday when they host Cal at Gampel Pavilion.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge