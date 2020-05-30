Ukraine’s soccer restart disrupted by positive tests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Premier League restarted Saturday but one game was called off when an unspecified number of soccer players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league said players and staff from last-placed Karpaty Lviv had tested positive ahead of Sunday’s match against Mariupol.

They aren’t showing symptoms and are in self-isolation, Karpaty said, adding that the squad would undergo more testing Monday.

The league is playing its first games since March 15, with Kolos and Desna kicking off the opening match.

There are nine rounds left. The league is due to finish July 19 with a European qualification playoff following 10 days later.

According to UEFA rankings, Ukraine is the second strongest league in Europe now playing, behind Germany.

