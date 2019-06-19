Umpire Naomi Erdahl heads to 2019 USA Softball International Cup

Bismarck Umpire Naomi Erdahl will have the honor of calling balls and strikes at the 2019 USA Softball International Cup.

Naomi will be the first WBSC umpire from North Dakota to work this tournament.

The event will be held in Columbus, Ga starting July 1 and running through July 7. There will be 16 umpires at the tournament, six of whom are from international countries.

“To be selected is a tremendous honor representing our country,” Erdahl said. “Representing my fellow umpires, representing USA Softball of North Dakota and our communities.”

There will be 10 teams in Columbus and seven of those teams rank among the top 20 in the world.