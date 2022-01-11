UND’s Sanderson to play for US; college stars eye Olympic chance

FILE – North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson plays against Penn State during an NCAA college hockey game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. USA Hockey and Hockey Canada are eyeing several college players to play at the Olympics after the NHL decided not to participate in Beijing. North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson has already agreed to play for the U.S. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada are eyeing several college players to play at the Olympics after the NHL decided not to participate in Beijing. North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson has already agreed to play for the U.S., and 2021 top NHL draft pick Owen Power could suit up for Canada.

While Colorado’s Cale Makar does not regret turning Canada down for the no-NHL Olympics in 2018, Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway and Seattle’s Ryan Donato played for the U.S. in Pyeongchang.

They are major proponents of college players taking the chance, even if it means missing part of the NCAA season.