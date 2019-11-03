Union backs Williams, accuses NFL Network of misinformation

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The NFL Players Association came to the defense of Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams by accusing the NFL Network of using misinformation in an attempt to tarnish the player’s reputation.

The NFLPA posted a statement on its Twitter account backing Williams and saying it will consider taking action against the league to protect the player’s rights.

The 31-year-old Williams on Thursday revealed a cancer diagnosis led to him having a tumor removed from his skull played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team’s medical staff and the organization. Williams said he informed the team of the medical issue six years ago.

Without mentioning anyone specifically, the NFLPA said the “NFL’s own network” was using unsourced information “designed to tarnish Trent’s reputation.”

On Friday, former Washington general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly said Williams was told three years ago that the growth on his head should be tested and added the player never scheduled the procedure. Casserly also suggested Williams’ holdout was financially related.

The union said while it considers its options, it also respects Williams’ desire to put the issue behind, and not “relive a painful experience when his life was in danger.”

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had multiple surgeries during the offseason related to the tumor’s removal and remained away from the team before reporting this week. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.

