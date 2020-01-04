Live Now
US men’s soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

Instead, the Americans will open their training camp on Monday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to the USMNT twitter account. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

