US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, left, reacts after missing a shot against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Bryan Meredith during a friendly soccer match, in Seattle. American youngster Gio Reyna’s first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund was foiled Saturday, May 16, 2020 by a pre-match injury. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany’s Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break cause by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund’s match against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July. Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans’ matches were called off because of the pandemic.

The game, played without fans, was among five Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Robert One Minute 5-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-16"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-16-20"

Sandlot Showdown Day two early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandlot Showdown Day two early highlights"

Sandlot Showdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandlot Showdown"

South Border Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track & Field"

Friday, May 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation & Federal Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation & Federal Funding"

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Scout Provides Flag Drop Boxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scout Provides Flag Drop Boxes"

Magic City Home Leisure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Home Leisure"

Boosting Morale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boosting Morale"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge