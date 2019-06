The USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, kicked off the 2019 McQuade Softball tournament playing an exhibition game against the 2019 McQuade All-Star Tourney Team.

The exhibition has started the tournament in recent year, but this was the first time the event started on Thursday.

Also new this year, the game was held at Municipal Ballpark, typically the event is held on Diamond 8 of the Clem Kelley Softball Complex.