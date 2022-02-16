The Minnesota Vikings officially announced Wednesday that the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, has been hired as the team’s new head coach, and the 10th head coach in the team’s history.

A former NFL quarterback, O’Connell was a career backup having played for 5 years for 6 different teams from 2008 to 2012.

He began his coaching career in 2015 working for the Cleveland Browns as their Quarterbacks coach. After several other coaching jobs in the league, O’Connell was hired by the Rams in 2020 as their Offensive Coordinator.

The Vikings plan to introduce their 36-year-old head coach in a press conference on Thursday.