MINNESOTA, MN (KXNET) — The Vikings are adding a new receiver to the mix after trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for WR Jalen Reagor.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota sent the Eagles a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met for the 23-year-old former first round pick.

Reagor is best known for being taken the pick before the Vikings’ star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick led to this memorable reaction from the Vikings’ front office.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor finished with 62 receptions, 676 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns.