MINNESOTA, MN (KXNET) — The Vikings are making a big splash ahead of the trade deadline as they look to capitalize on their strong 6-1 start to the season, trading with their in-division rival, Detroit Lions, for star tight end T.J. Hockenson.

According to the Vikings, they sent over a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, and a conditional pick in 2024.

The 25-year-old former first-round pick has been one of the Lions’ top weapons since he was drafted in 2019. Having 186 catches for 2068 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

This season Hockenson has so far caught 26 passes for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He joins a stacked room of Vikings’ pass catchers that includes Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn.

As for Minnesota’s current tight end, Irv Smith Jr., it appears he is going to miss some time, potentially the reason why the team made the trade for Hockenson.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and will be out 8-10 weeks. He is also in the final year of his contract and may now look for a new home at the end of the season.