Viktor Hovland shoots 64 to take Puerto Rico Open lead

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open.

“Hopefully, I just continue doing what I have been doing the first three days,” Hovland said. “It would be unbelievable to have won on the tour already, but I’m just worried about tomorrow. Hopefully, I can hit some good shots and make some putts.”’

The 22-year-old Norwegian starred at Oklahoma State, winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then sweeping low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open. He birdied all four par-5 holes at Coco Beach, the last on the 18th for a back-nine 31 and 18-under 198 total.

“I played really well today, kind of the same round as the last two, just been playing really solid off the tee and been hitting a lot of really good iron shots into the greens,” Hovland said. “Early on in the round I didn’t really make that many putts, but I did a really good job of just staying calm. Thankfully, on the back nine I started making a couple putts and got me going.”

Martin Laird was second after a 63. He eagled the par-5 second and par-4 10th, holing out with a wedge on 10.

“Today was a great day, putts were going in,” Laird said. “I’ve been hitting it great all week. Yesterday, I hit it just as good and just putts were all over the hole and didn’t go in and then today, they did. Nice bonus on 10. Holing a wedge is always a little boost.”

Josh Teater was two strokes back at 16 under after a 66.

Emiliano Grillo had a 69 to get to 13 under. Patrick Rodgers (66) and Sam Ryder (69) were 12 under.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20"

Robert One Minute 2-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 2-22"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"

Northern Plains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Plains"

Pharmacy Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pharmacy Renovations"

Crazy Cravings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crazy Cravings"

Hockey Arena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Arena"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ice Chips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Chips"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Cederstrom Retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cederstrom Retires"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge