Webb Simpson shoots 7-under 65 to lead RSM Classic

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.

The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas.

“I only have a week off before Tiger’s tournament and we leave from there for the Presidents Cup, so I’ve had my time off,” Simpson said. “I’ve been home a lot lately, so it’s nice to get back at it.”

He began the birdie run on the par-5 18th and played the front nine in 6-under 30 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

“I grew up going to the beach in Wilmington, so I just love any time I get close to the coast here or Hilton Head, I just love it. That combined with enjoying the golf courses, my family’s coming, so it’s a good week for me.”

Three players were 6 under. Cameron Tringale and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot 64 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, and Rhein Gibson had a 66 on the Plantation layout. The final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course.

“I think you play what the course gives you and if you’re in position, you’ve got to take advantage of good drives and short putts into these holes,” Tringale said. “But if you’re not in play in the right place, it can be really brutal out here. “

Brendon Todd opened with his bid for third straight victory with a 66 on the Seaside Course. He’s coming off victories in the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Tournament host Davis Love III had a 68 on the Seaside Course.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"

Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"

Tribal Real ID's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Real ID's"

Airman Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airman Awarded"

Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge