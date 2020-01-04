Wizards’ Thomas ejected for making contact with official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter of the Wizards’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night for making contact with an official.

Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony with 10:32 left in the quarter. As he broke away from Anthony he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.

Anthony was given a technical foul and ejected. The call was reviewed and upheld.

Thomas received a two-game suspension after walking into the stands to confront two fans following a timeout in Philadelphia on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

