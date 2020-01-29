Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

WNBA MVP Delle Donne undergoes back surgery

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne speaks at a press conference where she was named the 2019 WNBA most valuable player in Washington. The WNBA champion Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.

The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.

The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.

Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge