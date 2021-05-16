Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, center, watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. New York announced two hours before first pitch that third base coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, is under quarantine away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday.

Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff member was not available because of contact tracing.

The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

“We’re just doing the best we can with it,” Boone said. “Fortunately, he’s another one that feels good. So we’ll just continue to try and be vigilant and handle it as best we can.”

The Yankees will have another staff member travel with the team to Texas. The latest staff member that tested positive is being quarantined in Baltimore.

Last week, the Yankees revealed that Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and previously having COVID-19. He is quarantining in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to Torres, the Yankees have three coaches and four traveling staffers that are breakthrough positives, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

In addition, outfielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. The club tried to treat the injury with medication.

It’s uncertain if Hicks will need surgery.

“When he tried to swing from both sides of the plate, it wasn’t what he was looking for or what we were looking for,” Boone said.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees promoted outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he started in center field.

