Yankees’ Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.

Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

“Certainly unexpected,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres. “Obviously everyone, Major League Baseball, that’s in charge of testing is looking into that. The variants that could be out there if that is the case.”

The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner’s office and its medical experts. The New York State Department of Health is advising the team.

“We’ve been rocked here the last several days,” Boone said.

Torres played in Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay and then was out of the lineup Wednesday night.

Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff.

New York said all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa.

Boone said all eight are asymptomatic but continue to test positive. He added that there were no new cases Thursday and that all other players were available to play against the Rays.

“There is still concern,” Boone said. “I think the one positive right now is that today was the first day of no new cases. All saliva tests from yesterday that have come back in today were all negative. I hope that is good news and hopefully means we’re moving in the right direction.”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are comfortable with Thursday’s game being played.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow feels vaccinations played a key role in games not being postponed.

“I think if this was last year, it would be like a canceled game without any questions,” Glasnow said. “I think they have a good grip on what’s going on. From what I know no one from our team has tested positive or anything, so there’s definitely like separation from their side.”

The 24-year-old Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday’s series finale at Tampa Bay. New York recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“I think that guys are trying to be as cautious and respectful to everybody as they can,” Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber said. “It’s obviously changing at certain points in time, things like that. So just trying to be on our toes and be willing to adjust if necessary.”

