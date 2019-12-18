Top AP sports photos capture memorable moments of 2019

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A flip, a fling and a fist pump that seemed lost forever.

Simone Biles, Kawhi Leonard and Tiger Woods took their best shot. So did ace photographers all over the world, capturing The Associated Press Sports Year in Pictures.

Megan Rapinoe, Tom Brady and the Washington Nationals, lasting images of finishing first. And then Maximum Security, from first to last.

From the sand of Dakar to the mud of Churchill Downs to green fields across the globe, pure competition and sheer exhilaration.

On the track in Europe, Lewis Hamilton racing to his sixth Formula One championship. Under a March Madness dome, deliberate Virginia outlasting Texas Tech in overtime for its first hoops title.

And on the dirt at Angel Stadium, a whole other side to sports. There, teammates of Tyler Skaggs gathered to place their jerseys on the mound to remember a pitcher gone too soon.

Be it the arena or ballpark, the course or court, 2019 served up memorable moments, there to be caught on camera.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge