MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair welcomes back a beloved song and dance company.

The Chicago Honey Bears travel the world to showcase their dancing skills, and now they’re finally back in North Dakota.

The Honey Bears originated as the Chicago Bears dance team but have since separated and turned themselves into a traveling song and dance show.

“We perform all over the world, for over 180 military bases, over 20 of the national state fairs, hundreds of county fairs and festivals,” said Chicago Honey Bears Assistant Producer, Lisa Michelle.

The Honey Bears return after performing at the North Dakota State Fair last year.

Their show is all about including the family and making sure that everyone leaves with a smile.

“We’re having just an amazing time with the families, are shows, we have three shows every single day,” added Michelle.

Their 12:30 show is the kid’s dance workshop, which is an anti-bullying program.

For the dancers, their performance is more than just putting on a show.

“I think at the end of the day for all of us, no matter if you’ve been a Honey Bear for 20 years or if it’s your second year, you are like achieving your dreams and the Chicago Honey Bears are literally making our dreams come true,” said Chicago Honey Bears Dancer, Mackenzie Bolyard-Pizana.

Dancers in the company are thankful for where the Chicago Honey Bears have taken them.

The Honey Bears were recently at the Montana State Fair and will continue to travel all year round.

The Chicago Honey Bears will perform daily at 12:30, 3:30, and 6.

Each performance will be a different theme.