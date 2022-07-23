MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s not who let the dogs out, instead it’s, who trained these dogs?

The canine stars are a stunt dog show, where multiple dogs can to multiple tricks.

These pups will be performing at the North Dakota State fair for all nine day.

Freestyle disc, dance, agility and dock diving is what you will see during this show.

Since this is far from your normal dog tricks, it takes anywhere from one to five years to get these dogs show ready.

The dogs in the show range anywhere from small dogs to a Great Dane, and get this, some dogs are from the shelter.

“What we mainly look for are dogs that like people. They have high drive, high energy, and are all about wanting to play these games.” said Canine Stats Team Trainer, Jo Crickenberger.

Canine stars will have a show everyday at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.