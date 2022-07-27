From rides and games to food and entertainment, there is something at the State Fair for everyone.

But it’s no secret that these things can be a little pricey. KX News shows how far $25 can get you.

Is the fair worth attending if you are on a budget?

You may not walk away with many souvenirs for $25, but you’ll certainly walk away with some great memories and a full stomach!

Starting in the food court at Thompson’s Old Fashioned Concessions you can get a classic rootbeer float for just $5. The owners of the booth have been attending the fair for years, and they keep all of their goodies under $10.

For just $3.50 I was able to try an authentic greek dish. The Spinach triangle was filled with feta and cream cheese, then deep fried. It’s one of St. Peter’s most popular items.

Then I headed to my last food booth. At the First Lutheran Church, you can get the cheapest and the best hotdog, for just $2.50.

At that point, I had $11 left to spend.

As I was eating my food I was able to catch a free Nerveless Nock show, in West Park. The acrobats perform aerial stunts for the crowd every day at 12:30, 3:30, and 6:15. This is just one of the thirteen free shows that are available, daily.

Heading over to the Midway I wanted to win a prize.

I started at the Balloon Pop Carnival game which costs $5. This is the only game that kids can keep playing until they win a prize!

Then, hop on a carnival tradition that everyone knows and loves. The Merry-Go-Round is a ride that can be enjoyed by all ages. You can ride the classic carousel ride for just $4.

With the last $5, you can walk through the commercial buildings.

Here, you can get free samples of delicious food and sweet treats. And even a free foot massage!

The last $5 was spent on an authentic handmade souvenir from across the world. The elephant was made all the way in Africa and signifies good luck.

And there you have it.

$25 at the North Dakota State Fair.

Between the games, the rides, the food, and all of the free shows, there’s definitely something for the entire family.