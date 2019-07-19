In the Fair Barn: One 4-H contestant says it’s not much of a competition, just a time to have fun

Every day during the fair we’re getting waist deep in Barn adventure.

Today we visited a contestant who is part of the 4-H division exhibits.

11 year old Aspyn says she spent all morning getting her horse Ivy ready for the Showmanship competition.

Aspyn Thelen: So we usually brush her and we have to put some oil around her nose to make is shiny and we have to put on some huff black, to make her huffs like more black i guess.

And we have to put a fake tail in.

Aspyn tells us it’s not only about the competition for her. She just likes to see her friends and have fun.

