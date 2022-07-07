Saturday July 23

8:45am Run the RouteEnds at Gate E
10:00am ND State ParadeBroadway/Burdick
10:00am-7:30pmBudweiser Clydesdales on DisplayWest Park
11:00am-9:00pmGiant Sandbox Kid’s Kingdom
12:00pm-12:00amCarnival Ride HoursMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:30pmJared SherlockStage 1
12:30pm Nerveless NocksStage 8
12:30pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30pm-1:00 pmPaul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5
1:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogsStage 3
1:00pm-2:00pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
1:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
1:30pm-6:00pm Dakota TalentDakota Talent Stage
2:00pm Doo-Wah RidersStage 2
2:30pm-3:30pm MHA Native American DancersWest Park
3:00pm Pony PullAll Seasons Arena
3:00pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30pmNerveless Nocks Stage 8
3:30pmJared Sherlock Stage 1
3:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
3:30pm-4:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
4:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogsStage 3
4:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack ShowStage 5
5:00pm Doo-Wah RidersStage 2
5:30pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
5:30pm-6:30pm MHA Native American DancersWest Park
6:00pm Jared SherlockStage 1
6:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack ShowStage 5
6:15pm Nerveless NocksStage 8
6pm-7pm Frantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
6pm-8pm Mick KleinCarousel Pub
6:30pm-7:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
6:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
7:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogStage 3
7:00pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestDakota Talent Stage
8:00pm Cody JohnsonGrandstand
10:00pm Doo-Wah RidersStage 2
10:00pm-1:00am Frantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
10:00pm-1:00am Mick KleinCarousel Pub
10:45pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestDakota Talent Stage