10:00am-7:30pmBudweiser Clydesdales on DisplayWest Park
10:00am-3:30pmKX/CO-OP Day State Fair Park
11:00am-9:00pmGiant Sandbox Kid’s Kingdom
12:00pm-12:00amCarnival Ride HoursMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00pm-6:30pmDakota Talent Dakota Talent Stage
12:00pm-1:30pmKids Show De O Registration Arena II
12:30pm Nerveless NocksStage 8
12:30pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30pmChicago Honey Bear Dancers Stage 1
12:30pm-1:00 pmPaul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5
1:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogsStage 3
1:00pm-2:00pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
1:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
1:30pmKids Show-De-O Arena II
2:00pmHuckleberry RoadStage 2
2:00pm-3:30pmFREE Ice Cream Social State Fair Park
3:00pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30pmNerveless Nocks Stage 8
3:30pmChicago Honey Bear DancersStage 1
3:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
3:30pm-4:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
4:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogsStage 3
4:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack ShowStage 5
5:00pm Huckleberry RoadStage 2
5:00pm-8:00pmMSU Alumni & Friends Event Flickertail Gardens
5:30pm Daryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00pm Chicago Honey Bear DancersStage 1
6:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack ShowStage 5
6:00pmSpecial Friends Social & Banquet Carousel Pub
6pm-7pm The Boys of SummerFlickertail Gardens
6:15pmNerveless Nocks Stage 8
6:30pm-7:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw ArtistWest Park
6:30pm All American High Dive ShowStage 7
6:30pmMutton Bustin’ All Seasons Arena
7:00pm Canine Stars Stunt DogStage 3
7:00pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestDakota Talent Stage
7:00pm Ranch RodeoAll Seasons Arena
8:00pmWill Banister with Hometown Sound CompetitionGrandstand
10:00pm Huckleberry RoadStage 2
10:00pm-1:00am The Boys of Summer Flickertail Gardens
10:00pm-1:00amThe Missing Lynx Carousel Pub
10:00pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest Dakota Talent Stage