|10:00am-7:30pm
|Budweiser Clydesdales on Display
|West Park
|10:00am-3:30pm
|KX/CO-OP Day
|State Fair Park
|11:00am-9:00pm
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00pm-12:00am
|Carnival Ride Hours
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00pm-6:30pm
|Dakota Talent
|Dakota Talent Stage
|12:00pm-1:30pm
|Kids Show De O Registration
|Arena II
|12:30pm
|Nerveless Nocks
|Stage 8
|12:30pm
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30pm
|Chicago Honey Bear Dancers
|Stage 1
|12:30pm-1:00 pm
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|Stage 5
|1:00pm
|Canine Stars Stunt Dogs
|Stage 3
|1:00pm-2:00pm
|Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist
|West Park
|1:30pm
|All American High Dive Show
|Stage 7
|1:30pm
|Kids Show-De-O
|Arena II
|2:00pm
|Huckleberry Road
|Stage 2
|2:00pm-3:30pm
|FREE Ice Cream Social
|State Fair Park
|3:00pm
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30pm
|Nerveless Nocks
|Stage 8
|3:30pm
|Chicago Honey Bear Dancers
|Stage 1
|3:30pm
|All American High Dive Show
|Stage 7
|3:30pm-4:30pm
|Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist
|West Park
|4:00pm
|Canine Stars Stunt Dogs
|Stage 3
|4:00pm
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|Stage 5
|5:00pm
|Huckleberry Road
|Stage 2
|5:00pm-8:00pm
|MSU Alumni & Friends Event
|Flickertail Gardens
|5:30pm
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00pm
|Chicago Honey Bear Dancers
|Stage 1
|6:00pm
|Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
|Stage 5
|6:00pm
|Special Friends Social & Banquet
|Carousel Pub
|6pm-7pm
|The Boys of Summer
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:15pm
|Nerveless Nocks
|Stage 8
|6:30pm-7:30pm
|Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist
|West Park
|6:30pm
|All American High Dive Show
|Stage 7
|6:30pm
|Mutton Bustin’
|All Seasons Arena
|7:00pm
|Canine Stars Stunt Dog
|Stage 3
|7:00pm
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Dakota Talent Stage
|7:00pm
|Ranch Rodeo
|All Seasons Arena
|8:00pm
|Will Banister with Hometown Sound Competition
|Grandstand
|10:00pm
|Huckleberry Road
|Stage 2
|10:00pm-1:00am
|The Boys of Summer
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00pm-1:00am
|The Missing Lynx
|Carousel Pub
|10:00pm
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Dakota Talent Stage