MINOT, (KXNet) — Friday marks the opening of the North Dakota State Fair — one of the state’s favorite summertime specialties. The outdoor festival brings food, rides, games, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

It wouldn’t be the fair, though, without the official parade. This colorful display serves as a grand opening to the State Fair Weekend — and we’ll be there to cover it.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, KX News will be going live from the Minot State Fair’s grand parade. Josh Meny, Kyara Brown and Lauren Davis will be hosting the event, with interviews of parade guests being performed by Jordan Roduriguez and Tom Schrader (of “Hey Tom, How’s The Weather?”).

Can’t see the parade in person? Don’t worry: KX has you covered.

The live parade stream is available right here on KX’s website. Visit our Live Streaming Page to catch the event from wherever you are, on your computer, phone, or tablet.