MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — New to the State Fair this year, an artist is revving up his chainsaw to carve unique masterpieces, and everyone can watch him make a work of art.

From animals to furniture, Dennis Butler travels the world to create wooden sculptures.

He has been a chainsaw artist since high school and traveled from Oregon to entertain everyone at the state fair this year.

The professional wood carver by trade spent twelve years in China performing his talent.

He says his passion for the art form comes from meeting new people and making them smile at his shows.

“Sometimes the wood will talk to you a little bit. Maybe some of the knots and some of the grain, and other times you have a plan to make specific carvings for the show. It’s kind of a dying art, you know. So you might as well come out and check it out, and we are here every day,” said Dennis Butler, a wood carver at the North Dakota State Fair.

He carves a different piece of art at every show.

His shows are at 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm, and 6:30 pm in West Park which is right next to stage two.

So you can enjoy some live music and some chainsaw art.