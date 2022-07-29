MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — While at the State Fair, kids and their families can take a break from rides and carnival games to learn a little something too.

The KidSpace on the fairgrounds is a place that brings children and their families together in an interactive environment that inspires creativity and enhances education.

The Magic City Discovery Center is at the KidSpace again this year. The activities on the fairgrounds start at 12:00 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., right next to the Bunny Barn, and it’s free to everyone.

Children of all ages can explore the Lunar Playground, maneuver robots around the moon, and have fun at several STEAM stations.

The mission is to connect children of all ages to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, with hands-on activities.

Employees say they hope this is a look into what the Magic City Discovery Center will offer once the new location opens.

“A lot of the things that we have here will be at the Discovery Center. So, for instance, we have the air fountain over here. It’s going to make a permanent home at the discovery center once it gets built. One thing that we’re trying to accomplish is just to bring STEAM activities to the kids. So science, technology, engineering, art, and math. So bringing those to the kids that are coming to the fair because they might not have access to them at home or even at school. Just bringing them activities that they might not see,” said Myranda Brown, the community outreach specialist at Magic City Discovery Center.

If you aren’t able to make it out to the KidSpace on the fairgrounds, the magic city discovery center has a lot of events and classes throughout the summer.

The new Magic City Discovery Center is scheduled to open in December this year.