MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This is the second year that the MHA Nation dancers are performing at the fair.

The Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation dancers have been performing twice a day since Friday.

There was a mix of adults and children performing traditional dances from the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The MHA Tourism Director says it’s not only important to preserve the culture but to also share it.

“That’s what we do with our tourism, MHA Tourism, is we promote our culture. We educate people. We educate the world, the state. That’s what we’re here to do and that’s what we’re all about. Education and promotion so everybody will understand our culture as we tell our own story,” said Darian Morsette, the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara tourism director.

The MHA Nation dancers also be performing at the MHA Indian Horse Relay on Tuesday night.

Tickets are a part of the Grandstand showpass.