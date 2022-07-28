MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Over 50 food vendors are serving up their most tasty dishes at the State Fair, and while there is a lot to choose from, earlier this week, judges chose the winners of the Food Frenzy contest.
The food frenzy contest is split into four categories: sweet, savory, most creative, and the best drink.
And the results are in!
Savory:
1st place: Bacon Wrapped Chicken on a Stick – Sue Sue’s Concessions
2nd place: Bacon on a Stick – Sue Sue’s Concessions
Sweet:
1st Place: Bacon Wrapped Twinkie – Sue Sue’s Concessions
2nd Place: Salted Caramel Pretzel – Amish Annie Donuts
Drink:
1st Place: Berry Blast – Amish Annie Donuts
2nd Place: Pineapple Slushy – NC Creative Ventures
Creative:
1st Place: Ice Cream Nachos – Pride Dairy
2nd Place: Pickle Wraps – A&M Concessions
Congratulations to all vendors!