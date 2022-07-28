MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Over 50 food vendors are serving up their most tasty dishes at the State Fair, and while there is a lot to choose from, earlier this week, judges chose the winners of the Food Frenzy contest.



The food frenzy contest is split into four categories: sweet, savory, most creative, and the best drink.



And the results are in!



Savory:

1st place: Bacon Wrapped Chicken on a Stick – Sue Sue’s Concessions

2nd place: Bacon on a Stick – Sue Sue’s Concessions



Sweet:

1st Place: Bacon Wrapped Twinkie – Sue Sue’s Concessions

2nd Place: Salted Caramel Pretzel – Amish Annie Donuts



Drink:

1st Place: Berry Blast – Amish Annie Donuts

2nd Place: Pineapple Slushy – NC Creative Ventures



Creative:

1st Place: Ice Cream Nachos – Pride Dairy

2nd Place: Pickle Wraps – A&M Concessions

Congratulations to all vendors!

