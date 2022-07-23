MINOT, N.D. — The North Dakota State fair is for more than just people, it’s for animals too.

While at the state fair you will find more than just your concerts, rides, and food.

The fair hosts various livestock exhibits and shows such as goats, cows, and horses.

The livestock events people look forward to the most are the 4-H and F.F.A.

Kids work close to a year with their animal to maintain their haircoat, and feed preparations.

This project takes a lot of time out of their everyday life, but their hard work does not go unnoticed.

“Kids that you’ll find in these barns are good kids. They’re hard worker, put a lot of effort into it. It takes a lot time and a lot of work but these kids do a great job with it,” said Livestock Exhibitor, Gregg Schaefer.

If you are at the state fair be sure to stop by the livestock barns and congratulate these kids on their commitment.