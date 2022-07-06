Friday July 22
8:00am FFA Tractor Driving Contest Industrial Lot
8:00am-9:00pm State Fair Office Hours State Fair Center
10:00am-7:30pm Budweiser Clydesdales on Display West Park
10:00am-9:00pm FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, and Theater Hours State Fair Center
10:00am-10:00pm Information and Lost and Found KX Info Center in Comm I
10:00am-10:00pm Grandstand Ticket Sales Grandstand
10:30am FFA Tractor Driving Contest Awards Industrial Lot
11:00am-9:00pm Giant Sandbox Kid’s Kingdom
11:00am-9:00pm Fur Traders Rendezvous Fur Traders Rendezvous
11:00am Thrill Zone North of Grandstand
12:00pm- 7:00pm KidSpace JC Building
12:00pm- 7:00pm Comfort Zone JC Building
12:00pm-12:00am Carnival Ride Hours Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00pm-1:00am Flickertail Garden Hours (21+ Only) Flickertail Gardens
12:00pm-1:00am The Carousel Pub Hours Grandstand
12:30pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1
12:30pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8
12:30pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4
12:30pm-1:00 pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5
1:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dogs Stage 3
1:00pm-2:00pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park
1:00pm-7:00pm ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park Outdoor Skills Park
1:00pm-1:00am FREE Buses Running from Dakota Square From JCPenny to Gate E
1:30pm Food Frenzy Judging Midway
1:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7
1:30pm-6:00pm Dakota Talent Dakota Talent Stage
2:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2
2:30pm-3:30pm MHA Native American Dancers West Park
3:00pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4
3:30pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1
3:30pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8
3:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7
3:30pm-4:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park
4:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dogs Stage 3
4:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5
5:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2
5:30pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4
5:30pm-6:30pm MHA Native American Dancers West Park
6:00pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1
6:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5
6:15pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8
6pm-7pm Frantic Anarchy Flickertail Gardens
6pm-8pm Mick Klein Carousel Pub
6:30pm Grandstand Doors Open Grandstand
6:30pm-7:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park
6:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7
6:30pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration Dakota Talent Stage
7:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dog Stage 3
7:00pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest Dakota Talent Stage
8:00pm Kid Rock with special guest Night Ranger
$65 Reserved Seating, $65 standing, 6 & Under free
unless using a seat
Grandstand
10:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2
10:00pm-1:00am Frantic Anarchy Flickertail Gardens
10:00pm-1:00am Mick Klein Carousel Pub
10:45pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest Dakota Talent Stage