Friday July 22

8:00am FFA Tractor Driving Contest Industrial Lot

8:00am-9:00pm State Fair Office Hours State Fair Center

10:00am-7:30pm Budweiser Clydesdales on Display West Park

10:00am-9:00pm FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, and Theater Hours State Fair Center

10:00am-10:00pm Information and Lost and Found KX Info Center in Comm I

10:00am-10:00pm Grandstand Ticket Sales Grandstand

10:30am FFA Tractor Driving Contest Awards Industrial Lot

11:00am-9:00pm Giant Sandbox Kid’s Kingdom

11:00am-9:00pm Fur Traders Rendezvous Fur Traders Rendezvous

11:00am Thrill Zone North of Grandstand

12:00pm- 7:00pm KidSpace JC Building

12:00pm- 7:00pm Comfort Zone JC Building

12:00pm-12:00am Carnival Ride Hours Midway/Kid’s Kingdom

12:00pm-1:00am Flickertail Garden Hours (21+ Only) Flickertail Gardens

12:00pm-1:00am The Carousel Pub Hours Grandstand

12:30pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1

12:30pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8

12:30pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4

12:30pm-1:00 pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5

1:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dogs Stage 3

1:00pm-2:00pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park

1:00pm-7:00pm ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park Outdoor Skills Park

1:00pm-1:00am FREE Buses Running from Dakota Square From JCPenny to Gate E

1:30pm Food Frenzy Judging Midway

1:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7

1:30pm-6:00pm Dakota Talent Dakota Talent Stage

2:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2

2:30pm-3:30pm MHA Native American Dancers West Park

3:00pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4

3:30pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1

3:30pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8

3:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7

3:30pm-4:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park

4:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dogs Stage 3

4:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5

5:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2

5:30pm Daryl’s Racing Pigs Stage 4

5:30pm-6:30pm MHA Native American Dancers West Park

6:00pm Jared Sherlock Stage 1

6:00pm Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show Stage 5

6:15pm Nerveless Nocks Stage 8

6pm-7pm Frantic Anarchy Flickertail Gardens

6pm-8pm Mick Klein Carousel Pub

6:30pm Grandstand Doors Open Grandstand

6:30pm-7:30pm Nick Smith: Chainsaw Artist West Park

6:30pm All American High Dive Show Stage 7

6:30pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration Dakota Talent Stage

7:00pm Canine Stars Stunt Dog Stage 3

7:00pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest Dakota Talent Stage

8:00pm Kid Rock with special guest Night Ranger

$65 Reserved Seating, $65 standing, 6 & Under free

unless using a seat

Grandstand

10:00pm Doo-Wah Riders Stage 2

10:00pm-1:00am Frantic Anarchy Flickertail Gardens

10:00pm-1:00am Mick Klein Carousel Pub

10:45pm Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest Dakota Talent Stage