The State Fair is not just something people from North Dakota.

Lynn Hackenson, along with his wife, made the 12 hour drive up from Des Moines, Iowa.

This is their first time at the state fair and their main reason for coming was to see Cody Johnson.

However, Hackenson says he has enjoyed every second at the fair.

With upwards or three-hundred thousand people coming to the fair in the past Hackenson said it was tough to find a hotel.

But luckily for him everything worked out and he was able to find a hotel in Minot.

“We enjoy Cody Johnson songs so I was scouring his tour and decided to come up to the fair,” said Fair Attendee, Lynn Hackenson.

A true testament to how much fun the North Dakota State Fair is.