MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — At the fairgrounds, where thousands of people come and visit each day, it’s important for security to have a way to communicate with large groups of people.

In the case of bad weather, all of the commercial buildings and the state fair center double as shelters.

There is also an ambulance and first aid tent available every day.

The Head of Security says the best way to stay safe is to keep tabs of landmarks and the path you may take that day.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Know what gate you came in. Know where you parked, that sort of thing. And if you see something suspicious report that. You can always call the State Fair officer, the Sheriff’s Department. Like I said, they’re on site all nine days of the fair, they’re here. See something, say something, right. So we just ask people that they take that responsibility also,” said Aaron Ottmar, the head of security.

The State Fair Center is open 24/7 and the nearly thousand people camping on the fairgrounds always have access.