July 21
July 24
July 27
July 22
July25
July 28
July 23
July 26
July 29

Friday, July 21

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail GardensFlickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub – The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
2:30 PM – 3:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
5:30 PM – 6:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
6:00 PMChris MabreyStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMThe Missing LynxCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
8:00 PMLudacris & T-Pain – $65 Reserved Seating, $65 Standing, 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatGrandstand
10:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMThe Missing LynxCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00amQuarter Horse ShowArena I
8:00amFFA Tractor Driving ContestIndustrial Lot

SATURDAY, JULY 22

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
8:45 AMRun the RouteGate E – FINISH
9:15 AMND State ParadeBroadway/Burdick, On Grounds
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
2:30 PM – 3:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:00 PMPony PullArena I
3:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
5:30 PM – 6:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
6:00 PMChris MabreyStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMThe Missing LynxCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
8:00 PMJelly Roll $50 Reserved Seating, $50 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatGrandstand
10:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMThe Missing LynxCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMQuarter Horse ShowArena II
9:00 AMARBA Rabbit ShowBunny Barn
3:00 PMPony PullArena I
5:30 PMDraft Horse Event ClassesArena I

SUNDAY, JULY 23

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
2:30 PM – 3:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
5:00 PMHorse PullArena I
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
5:30 PM – 6:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
6:00 PMChris MabreyStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMMick KleinCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
8:00 PMEric Church $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMMick KleinCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMCorriedale, Columbia, & Southdown ShowsMain Expo
8:00 AMGelbvieh ShowArena I
8:00 AMFFA Poultry ShowPoultry Barn
8:30 AMShorthorn ShowArena I
9:00 AMARBA Rabbit ShowBunny Barn
9:00 AMChiangus ShowArena I
9:00 AMOpen Western/English ShowArena II
10:00 AM4-H Poultry ShowPoultry Barn
10:00 AMHereford ShowArena I
11:00 AMRed Angus ShowArena I
12:00 PMMaine-Anjou ShowArena I
12:00 PMDecorator’s Class & Ladies LeadlineMain Expo
1:00 PMOpen Class Poultry ShowPoultry Barn
1:00 PMRambouillet, Texel, Montadale, National Color, Baby Doll, Polypay, AOB Meat, & Crossbred ShowsMain Expo
1:30 PMDraft Horse Hitch ShowArena I
5:00 PMTeam Fitting ContestEast Expo
5:00 PMHorse PullArena I

MONDAY, JULY 24

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 1:00 PMPride of Dakota FestivalSRT State Fair Park
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
2:30 PM – 3:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:00 PMHippity Hop Barrel RaceSRT State Fair Park
3:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
5:30 PM – 6:30 PMMHA Native American DancersWest Park
6:00 PMChris MabreyStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
7:00 PMBull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding $16 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatArena I
7:00 PMDemolition Derby $110 Grandstand Showpass 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMNathan Bryce and Loaded DiceFlickertail Gardens
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMDorset, Hampshire, & Suffolk ShowsMain Expo
8:00 AMAll Other Beef BreedsArena I
8:00 AM4-H Horse ShowArena II
9:00 AMSim Influence ShowArena I
10:00 AMLimousin ShowArena I
10:30 AMSimmental ShowArena I
12:00 PMAngus ShowArena I
1:30 PMSupreme Heifer/BullArena I
2:00 PMMarket Steer ShowArena I
3:00 PMSupreme Ewe/RamMain Expo
6:00 PMOpen Class Market Lamb ShowMain Expo
7:00 PMBull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc RidingArena I

TUESDAY, JULY 25

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 4:00 PMBND College SAVE Family DaySRT State Fair Park
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 1:00 PMMilitary Appreciation Day PicnicNorth of Commercial II
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
2:00 PMKids Pedal PullIn front of KX Building (Commercial I)
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMChris MabreyStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00 PMChris MabreyStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
7:00 PMBull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding $16 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatArena I
7:00 PMMHA Indian Horse Relay $110 Grandstand Showpass 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMSting Ray AnthonyStage 2
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke FinalsStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM4-H Horse ShowArena I & Arena II
8:30 AMJr. Shorthorn ShowEast Expo
9:00 AMJr. Limousin ShowEast Expo
9:30 AMJr. Charolais ShowEast Expo
10:00 AMJr. Angus ShowEast Expo
11:30 AMJr. Red Angus ShowEast Expo
1:00 PMJr. Simmental ShowEast Expo
4:00 PMND Club Calf Assn. ShowEast Expo
5:00 PMJr. Hereford ShowEast Expo
5:00 PMND Jr. Goat ShowMain Expo
7:00 PMBull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc RidingArena I

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

TimeEventLocation
7:30 AM – 9:30 AMKX/Co-op Day BreakfastNorth of Commercial II
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 3:30 PMKX/Co-op DaySRT State Fair Park
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & TheaterND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 1:30 PMKids’ Show-De-O RegistrationArena II
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMKids’ Show-De-OArena II
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
2:00 PM – 3:00 PMFREE Ice Cream SocialSRT State Fair Park
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00 PMMad ChadStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
6:30 PMMutton Bustin’Arena I
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
7:00 PMRanch Rodeo $12 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatArena I
8:00 PMJoe Nichols with Hometown Sound Performance – $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMAndrew EmmelCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM4-H Horse ShowArena II
8:00 AM4-H Swine ShowMain Expo
8:00 AMJr. Steer & Heifer ShowArena I
8:00 AMFFA Rabbit ShowBunny Barn
8:00 AMFFA Dairy Cattle ShowEast Expo
9:00 AM4-H Dairy Cattle ShowEast Expo
10:00 AM4-H Rabbit ShowBunny Barn
1:00 PMFFA Dairy Goat ShowEast Expo
1:30 PMKids Show-De-OArena II
2:00 PM4-H Dairy Goat ShowEast Expo
2:00 PMFFA Sheep ShowMain Expo
2:00 PMOpen Class Rabbit ShowBunny Barn
4:30 PMMiniature Horse ShowArena II
6:30 PMMutton Bustin’Arena I
6:30 PMMorgan/Paint/Appaloosa Trail ClassesArena II
7:00 PMRanch RodeoArena I

THURSDAY, JULY 27

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 3:00 PMSenior Day FestivalND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater HoursND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 4:00 PMWater Day Festival O’ FunSRT State Fair Park
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:00 PM – 4:00 PMFrost Fest – FREE Snow ConesFestival Tent
3:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00 PMMad ChadStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMMutton Bustin’Arena I
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
7:00 PMRanch Rodeo $12 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatArena I
8:00 PMWhiskey Myers $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMFFA Swine ShowMain Expo
8:00 AM4-H Beef ShowArena I
8:00 AMOpen Class Dairy Cattle ShowEast Expo
8:00 AMMorgan/Paint/Appaloosa Horse ShowArena II
12:00 PM4-H Sheep ShowMain Expo
3:00 PMOpen Class Dairy Goat ShowEast Expo
6:30 PMMutton Bustin’Arena I
7:00 PMRanch RodeoArena I

FRIDAY, JULY 28

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM811 DayFestival Tent
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater HoursND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM3 on 3 Basketball TournamentNorth of Commercial II
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
5:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00 PMMad ChadStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
8:00 PMFive Finger Death Punch with Aaron Jones $65 Reserved Seating, $65 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a SeatGrandstand
10:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMOpen Class Swine ShowMain Expo
8:00 AMFFA Meat Goats ShowEast Expo
10:30 AMFFA Beef ShowArena I
10:30 AM4-H Meat Goats ShowEast Expo
4:00 PMND Jr. Sheep ShowMain Expo
5:00 PMND Public Leaders 4-H ShowmanshipArena I

SATURDAY, JULY 29

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMND State Fair OfficeND State Fair Center
8:00 AM – 9:00 PMCamping OfficeND State Fair Center
9:00 PM – 6:00 PM3 on 3 Basketball TournamentNorth of Commercial II
10:00 AMGrandstand Ticket Sales OpenGrandstand
10:00 AM – 7:00 PMBudweiser ClydesdalesMachinery Row
10:00 AM – 9:00 PMFFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater HoursND State Fair Center
10:00 AM – 10:00 PMInformation and Lost & FoundKX Info Center in Commercial I
10:00 AM – 12:00 AMGo CartsSouth of Commercial II
11:00 AMThrill ZoneNorth of Grandstand
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMGiant SandboxKid’s Kingdom
11:00 AM – 9:00 PMFur Traders RendezvousFur Traders Rendezvous
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMComfort ZoneJC Building
12:00 PM – 7:00 PMKidSpace Mini GolfJC Building
12:00 PM – 12:00 AMCarnivalMidway/Kid’s Kingdom
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMFlickertail Gardens (21+ Only)Flickertail Gardens
12:00 PM – 1:00 AMThe Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)Grandstand
12:30 PMKid’s Cupcake Decorating RegistrationND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
12:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
12:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
12:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
12:30 PM – 1:00 PMiFlipStage 5
1:00 PMKid’s Cupcake Decorating ContestND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
1:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
1:00 PM – 7:00 PMND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills ParkOutdoor Skills Park
1:00 PM – 1:00 AMFREE BusesDakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
1:15 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
1:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
1:30 PM – 6:00 PMDakota TalentStage 2
2:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
3:00 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
3:30 PMMad ChadStage 1
3:30 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
3:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
4:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
4:00 PMiFlipStage 5
4:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
5:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
5:30 PMDaryl’s Racing PigsStage 4
6:00 PMMad ChadStage 1
6:00 PMiFlipStage 5
6:00 PM – 7:00 PMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
6:00 PM – 7:30 PMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
6:15 PMThe BirdmanStage 8
6:30 PMWOW Water CircusStage 7
6:30 PMGrandstand Doors OpenGrandstand
6:30 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke RegistrationStage 2
7:00 PMLos Moralitos CircusStage 9
7:00 PMDisc Connected K-9Stage 3
7:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke ContestStage 2
8:00 PMBrad Paisley $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand ShowpassGrandstand
10:00 PMBest of MotownStage 2
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMFrantic AnarchyFlickertail Gardens
10:00 PM – 12:30 AMBalderdash Music & MayhemCarousel Pub
11:00 PMCrowd Pleasers Karaoke FinalsStage 2

LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMFFA Round RobinMain Expo
9:00 AM4-H Round RobinMain Expo
10:00 AMND State Dairy Cattle ShowEast Expo
11:00 AMKiddie Calf ShowEast Expo
11:00 AMND Jr. Market Hog ShowMain Expo
12:00 PMState Fair StampedeArena I
12:00 PMTeam RopingArena II
2:00 PMOpen Class Boer/Market Goat ShowEast Expo
3:00 PMTop of Dakota Comeback ShowMain Expo