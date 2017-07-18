Click the date to see that day’s entire schedule.
Friday, July 21
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub – The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|6:00 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|The Missing Lynx
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|8:00 PM
|Ludacris & T-Pain – $65 Reserved Seating, $65 Standing, 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|The Missing Lynx
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00am
|Quarter Horse Show
|Arena I
|8:00am
|FFA Tractor Driving Contest
|Industrial Lot
SATURDAY, JULY 22
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:45 AM
|Run the Route
|Gate E – FINISH
|9:15 AM
|ND State Parade
|Broadway/Burdick, On Grounds
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:00 PM
|Pony Pull
|Arena I
|3:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|6:00 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|The Missing Lynx
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|8:00 PM
|Jelly Roll $50 Reserved Seating, $50 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|The Missing Lynx
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|Quarter Horse Show
|Arena II
|9:00 AM
|ARBA Rabbit Show
|Bunny Barn
|3:00 PM
|Pony Pull
|Arena I
|5:30 PM
|Draft Horse Event Classes
|Arena I
SUNDAY, JULY 23
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|5:00 PM
|Horse Pull
|Arena I
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|6:00 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|Mick Klein
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|8:00 PM
|Eric Church $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Mick Klein
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|Corriedale, Columbia, & Southdown Shows
|Main Expo
|8:00 AM
|Gelbvieh Show
|Arena I
|8:00 AM
|FFA Poultry Show
|Poultry Barn
|8:30 AM
|Shorthorn Show
|Arena I
|9:00 AM
|ARBA Rabbit Show
|Bunny Barn
|9:00 AM
|Chiangus Show
|Arena I
|9:00 AM
|Open Western/English Show
|Arena II
|10:00 AM
|4-H Poultry Show
|Poultry Barn
|10:00 AM
|Hereford Show
|Arena I
|11:00 AM
|Red Angus Show
|Arena I
|12:00 PM
|Maine-Anjou Show
|Arena I
|12:00 PM
|Decorator’s Class & Ladies Leadline
|Main Expo
|1:00 PM
|Open Class Poultry Show
|Poultry Barn
|1:00 PM
|Rambouillet, Texel, Montadale, National Color, Baby Doll, Polypay, AOB Meat, & Crossbred Shows
|Main Expo
|1:30 PM
|Draft Horse Hitch Show
|Arena I
|5:00 PM
|Team Fitting Contest
|East Expo
|5:00 PM
|Horse Pull
|Arena I
MONDAY, JULY 24
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Pride of Dakota Festival
|SRT State Fair Park
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:00 PM
|Hippity Hop Barrel Race
|SRT State Fair Park
|3:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|MHA Native American Dancers
|West Park
|6:00 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Bull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding $16 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Arena I
|7:00 PM
|Demolition Derby $110 Grandstand Showpass 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
|Flickertail Gardens
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|Dorset, Hampshire, & Suffolk Shows
|Main Expo
|8:00 AM
|All Other Beef Breeds
|Arena I
|8:00 AM
|4-H Horse Show
|Arena II
|9:00 AM
|Sim Influence Show
|Arena I
|10:00 AM
|Limousin Show
|Arena I
|10:30 AM
|Simmental Show
|Arena I
|12:00 PM
|Angus Show
|Arena I
|1:30 PM
|Supreme Heifer/Bull
|Arena I
|2:00 PM
|Market Steer Show
|Arena I
|3:00 PM
|Supreme Ewe/Ram
|Main Expo
|6:00 PM
|Open Class Market Lamb Show
|Main Expo
|7:00 PM
|Bull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding
|Arena I
TUESDAY, JULY 25
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|BND College SAVE Family Day
|SRT State Fair Park
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Military Appreciation Day Picnic
|North of Commercial II
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Kids Pedal Pull
|In front of KX Building (Commercial I)
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00 PM
|Chris Mabrey
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Bull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding $16 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Arena I
|7:00 PM
|MHA Indian Horse Relay $110 Grandstand Showpass 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Sting Ray Anthony
|Stage 2
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Finals
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|4-H Horse Show
|Arena I & Arena II
|8:30 AM
|Jr. Shorthorn Show
|East Expo
|9:00 AM
|Jr. Limousin Show
|East Expo
|9:30 AM
|Jr. Charolais Show
|East Expo
|10:00 AM
|Jr. Angus Show
|East Expo
|11:30 AM
|Jr. Red Angus Show
|East Expo
|1:00 PM
|Jr. Simmental Show
|East Expo
|4:00 PM
|ND Club Calf Assn. Show
|East Expo
|5:00 PM
|Jr. Hereford Show
|East Expo
|5:00 PM
|ND Jr. Goat Show
|Main Expo
|7:00 PM
|Bull Riding Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding
|Arena I
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
|Time
|Event
|Location
|7:30 AM – 9:30 AM
|KX/Co-op Day Breakfast
|North of Commercial II
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 3:30 PM
|KX/Co-op Day
|SRT State Fair Park
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
|Kids’ Show-De-O Registration
|Arena II
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|Kids’ Show-De-O
|Arena II
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|FREE Ice Cream Social
|SRT State Fair Park
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|6:30 PM
|Mutton Bustin’
|Arena I
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Ranch Rodeo $12 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Arena I
|8:00 PM
|Joe Nichols with Hometown Sound Performance – $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Andrew Emmel
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|4-H Horse Show
|Arena II
|8:00 AM
|4-H Swine Show
|Main Expo
|8:00 AM
|Jr. Steer & Heifer Show
|Arena I
|8:00 AM
|FFA Rabbit Show
|Bunny Barn
|8:00 AM
|FFA Dairy Cattle Show
|East Expo
|9:00 AM
|4-H Dairy Cattle Show
|East Expo
|10:00 AM
|4-H Rabbit Show
|Bunny Barn
|1:00 PM
|FFA Dairy Goat Show
|East Expo
|1:30 PM
|Kids Show-De-O
|Arena II
|2:00 PM
|4-H Dairy Goat Show
|East Expo
|2:00 PM
|FFA Sheep Show
|Main Expo
|2:00 PM
|Open Class Rabbit Show
|Bunny Barn
|4:30 PM
|Miniature Horse Show
|Arena II
|6:30 PM
|Mutton Bustin’
|Arena I
|6:30 PM
|Morgan/Paint/Appaloosa Trail Classes
|Arena II
|7:00 PM
|Ranch Rodeo
|Arena I
THURSDAY, JULY 27
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Senior Day Festival
|ND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater Hours
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Water Day Festival O’ Fun
|SRT State Fair Park
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Frost Fest – FREE Snow Cones
|Festival Tent
|3:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Mutton Bustin’
|Arena I
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Ranch Rodeo $12 Adults, $6 Junior (7-12) 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Arena I
|8:00 PM
|Whiskey Myers $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|FFA Swine Show
|Main Expo
|8:00 AM
|4-H Beef Show
|Arena I
|8:00 AM
|Open Class Dairy Cattle Show
|East Expo
|8:00 AM
|Morgan/Paint/Appaloosa Horse Show
|Arena II
|12:00 PM
|4-H Sheep Show
|Main Expo
|3:00 PM
|Open Class Dairy Goat Show
|East Expo
|6:30 PM
|Mutton Bustin’
|Arena I
|7:00 PM
|Ranch Rodeo
|Arena I
FRIDAY, JULY 28
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|811 Day
|Festival Tent
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater Hours
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM
|3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
|North of Commercial II
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|5:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|8:00 PM
|Five Finger Death Punch with Aaron Jones $65 Reserved Seating, $65 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|Open Class Swine Show
|Main Expo
|8:00 AM
|FFA Meat Goats Show
|East Expo
|10:30 AM
|FFA Beef Show
|Arena I
|10:30 AM
|4-H Meat Goats Show
|East Expo
|4:00 PM
|ND Jr. Sheep Show
|Main Expo
|5:00 PM
|ND Public Leaders 4-H Showmanship
|Arena I
SATURDAY, JULY 29
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|ND State Fair Office
|ND State Fair Center
|8:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Camping Office
|ND State Fair Center
|9:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
|North of Commercial II
|10:00 AM
|Grandstand Ticket Sales Open
|Grandstand
|10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|Budweiser Clydesdales
|Machinery Row
|10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|FFA, Magic Place, 4-H Hall, & Theater Hours
|ND State Fair Center
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Information and Lost & Found
|KX Info Center in Commercial I
|10:00 AM – 12:00 AM
|Go Carts
|South of Commercial II
|11:00 AM
|Thrill Zone
|North of Grandstand
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Sandbox
|Kid’s Kingdom
|11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|Fur Traders Rendezvous
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Comfort Zone
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|KidSpace Mini Golf
|JC Building
|12:00 PM – 12:00 AM
|Carnival
|Midway/Kid’s Kingdom
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|Flickertail Gardens (21+ Only)
|Flickertail Gardens
|12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|The Carousel Pub (21+ Only) (closing @ 5:00 PM thru Grandstand performance)
|Grandstand
|12:30 PM
|Kid’s Cupcake Decorating Registration
|ND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
|12:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|12:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|12:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|1:00 PM
|Kid’s Cupcake Decorating Contest
|ND State Fair Center – Upper Atrium
|1:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|ND Game & Fish Outdoor Skills Park
|Outdoor Skills Park
|1:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|FREE Buses
|Dakota Square Mall JCPenney to Gate E
|1:15 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|1:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
|Dakota Talent
|Stage 2
|2:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|3:00 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|3:30 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|3:30 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|3:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|4:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|4:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|4:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|5:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|5:30 PM
|Daryl’s Racing Pigs
|Stage 4
|6:00 PM
|Mad Chad
|Stage 1
|6:00 PM
|iFlip
|Stage 5
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|6:15 PM
|The Birdman
|Stage 8
|6:30 PM
|WOW Water Circus
|Stage 7
|6:30 PM
|Grandstand Doors Open
|Grandstand
|6:30 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Registration
|Stage 2
|7:00 PM
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Stage 9
|7:00 PM
|Disc Connected K-9
|Stage 3
|7:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest
|Stage 2
|8:00 PM
|Brad Paisley $110 Reserved Seating, $110 Standing 6 & Under Free Unless Using a Seat Included on Grandstand Showpass
|Grandstand
|10:00 PM
|Best of Motown
|Stage 2
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Frantic Anarchy
|Flickertail Gardens
|10:00 PM – 12:30 AM
|Balderdash Music & Mayhem
|Carousel Pub
|11:00 PM
|Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Finals
|Stage 2
LIVESTOCK SCHEDULE
|Time
|Event
|Location
|8:00 AM
|FFA Round Robin
|Main Expo
|9:00 AM
|4-H Round Robin
|Main Expo
|10:00 AM
|ND State Dairy Cattle Show
|East Expo
|11:00 AM
|Kiddie Calf Show
|East Expo
|11:00 AM
|ND Jr. Market Hog Show
|Main Expo
|12:00 PM
|State Fair Stampede
|Arena I
|12:00 PM
|Team Roping
|Arena II
|2:00 PM
|Open Class Boer/Market Goat Show
|East Expo
|3:00 PM
|Top of Dakota Comeback Show
|Main Expo