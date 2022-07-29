MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Many vendors have traveled from all over the country to do business at the North Dakota State Fair.

The State Fair ends Saturday.

Whether they’re new to the fair or have been here for a while, one thing many of the vendors have in common is traveling to a new place once the fair is over.

And this could happen as soon as Saturday night.

“We have tens of thousands of readers in North Dakota. And we love North Dakota, actually, North Dakotans rock,” said Reid Lance Rosenthal, author of the Threads West Saga.

Reid Lance Rosenthal has been at the North Dakota State Fair twice and says it’s a stop on his book signing tour.

“We’ve been the number one book signing team in the United States for seven years. I mean everybody else is a distant second. And that’s because we like to meet people. We like to explain our books. I like to look somebody in the eye, shake their hand, hand them one of my books and they’re my reader forever,” said Rosenthal.

On top of being an author, he’s a rancher in Wyoming and he says he’s going home after this.

“We are making a beeline back to the ranch. Kinda clear the cobwebs of lots of people. I have a bunch of hay to cut, a bunch of hay to put up, and then we’re on the road again for about four weeks solid. Wyoming, Idaho, and eventually Iowa and then back home, in time for hunting season,” said Rosenthal.

This is year 10 for Larry Scheidt.

He demonstrates Swiss vegetable peelers.

He says what keeps him coming back, is the people.

“Oh, this is a great fair. I’ll come back every year. Make sure everybody comes to see us if you get a chance. We’re in building number three, right here,” said Larry Scheidt, a salesman for the Swiss Peeler.

Scheidt travels around six months of out the year, and once the fair is over, he’s moving to another one.

“I go right to the Wisconsin State Fair. We open up, I set up Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and we open Thursday. And that’s another 11 days of fun,” said Scheidt.

Both Scheidt and Rosenthal will be at the fair through Saturday.