MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A family business has made its way to the North Dakota State Fair, however, this is not your normal family business.

The Nerveless Nocks have been providing breathtaking entertainment since 1840.

This eighth-generation family stunt show started as Switzerland’s pioneer circus and has since brought their talents to the states.

The Nerveless Nocks travel around the world and have been contestants on America’s Got Talent.

Their show features the spinning steel wheel, the tower of chairs, an aquatic show, and their world-famous sway poles.

This show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

“But it’s wonderful working with your family. I worked with my mother and father, my three brothers, we went around the world before I was ten years old. You know, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Africa, and now my children get to experience that magic,” said Nerveless Nock Daredevil Stunt Show Owner, Michelangelo Nock.

After the state fair, the Nerveless Nocks will be making their way to the West Virginia State Fair.