MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — At the state fair, you may see things you have never seen before.

People filled the stands to watch the MHA Indian relay race.

Over the past few years, the MHA nation has realized a spike of interest in the races.

This race featured tribes from Canada, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Washington.

What has started as a friendly competition between tribes is beginning to gain an interest that is crossing borders.

“To promote not only our culture, you know, but cultural sensitivity. Within the state to show, you know, the people this is who we are and this is you know, what we like to do for fun,” said MHA Tourism, Jason Morsette.

The MHA nation hopes to one day build their own grandstand and host an Indian horse relay.